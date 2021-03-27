Overview

Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Medical West Main Campus and Uab Highlands.



Dr. Ginsburg works at Ginsburg Dermatology Center and Medical Spa in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.