Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD
Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Medical West Main Campus and Uab Highlands.
Ginsburg Dermatology Center and Medical Spa972 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 209-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Medical West Main Campus
- Uab Highlands
Great doctor and great staff!
About Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ala Hospital
- Chldns Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Dermatology
