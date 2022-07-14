Dr. Barry Glanzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glanzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Glanzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Glanzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Glanzman works at
Locations
Huntington Endoscopy Office Based Surgery152 E Main St Ste C, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-2185
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Very thorough and extremely kind. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Barry Glanzman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glanzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glanzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glanzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glanzman works at
Dr. Glanzman has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glanzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glanzman speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Glanzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glanzman.
