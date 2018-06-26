Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Goldenberg, MD PC
Overview of Dr. Barry Goldenberg, MD PC
Dr. Barry Goldenberg, MD PC is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Prime Life Network200 E End Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 987-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?
Dr. Goldenberg is a masterful plastic surgeon. His work is stunning and natural. I have gotten glowing feedback on my facial reconstruction procedures (from my family and friends) and on bilateral breast reconstruction (from medical professionals). Dr. Goldenberg does beautiful work.
About Dr. Barry Goldenberg, MD PC
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1104934637
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.