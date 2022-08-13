See All Neurologists in Meriden, CT
Dr. Barry Gordon, DO

Neurology
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Gordon, DO

Dr. Barry Gordon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Meriden, CT. 

Dr. Gordon works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 694-8550
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4304, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-3711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Tension Headache
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuropathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinched Nerve in Back
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Temporal Arteritis
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Barry Gordon, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063515443
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Connecticut
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Gordon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

