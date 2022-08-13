Dr. Barry Gordon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Gordon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Gordon, DO
Dr. Barry Gordon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Meriden, CT.
Dr. Gordon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8550
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4304, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I saw Dr Gordon this week for a follow up appointment for new symptoms and concerns. My husband joined me and after we left he said: “Wow! Dr Gordon is very impressive! He took his time, was thorough, attentive to you, listened to all your concerns and quickly scheduled tests for you - why can’t all doctors be like him?” Dr. Gordon’s bedside manner is the best, he is very compassionate and listens, he does not discount your concerns, and answers any, and all questions. He has a keen sense of urgency, which is so important when you don’t feel well and want answers and to feel better. It was wonderful to be greeted by his office manager, Erica. She introduced herself when we arrived - what a warm, welcoming and personal touch! You just don’t see attentive service like that very often. Erma the Medical assistant was through and kind and helped put me at ease. And Lydia at the front is super efficient and organized and personable. This is a phenomenal practice-look no further!
About Dr. Barry Gordon, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1063515443
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.