Overview of Dr. Barry Gordon, MD

Dr. Barry Gordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at Ironwood Physicians, P.C. in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.