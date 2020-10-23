Dr. Barry Hastings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Hastings, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Hastings, MD
Dr. Barry Hastings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Hastings works at
Dr. Hastings' Office Locations
Greenville Surgical Pllc1011 Wh Smith Blvd Ste 100, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 754-8370
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hastings?
I am so pleased with him. Went in on a Friday with excruciated pain due to a gallbladder attack (been having them for months) and he scheduled my surgery for Monday. He was very personable and the recovery only took about 7-10 days to feel back to myself again. I'm so thankful for him! At my post-op he was super kind and thorough and made sure I didn't have any questions.
About Dr. Barry Hastings, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891790259
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hastings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hastings works at
Dr. Hastings has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.
