Dr. Barry Hendin, MD

Neurology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Hendin, MD

Dr. Barry Hendin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Hendin works at Engelman Health Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hendin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Engelman Health Institute
    4400 N 32nd St Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 482-2116
  2. 2
    755 E McDowell Rd Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3300
  3. 3
    Jeffrey S Gitt DO PC
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 482-2116
  4. 4
    Phoenix Neurological Associates Ltd.
    5090 N 40th St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-3354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Barry Hendin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447239231
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
