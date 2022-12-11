Overview of Dr. Barry Hendin, MD

Dr. Barry Hendin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Hendin works at Engelman Health Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.