Dr. Barry Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Henry, MD
Dr. Barry Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Park Place Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Family Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Specialist401 N College Rd Ste 2, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 235-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Anthem
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Dr. Henry got me in quickly when I started hurting in my right arm. Dr. Henry and his complete office staff was friendly professional and very caring. I would extremely tell anyone to go see Dr. Henry for your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Barry Henry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780681734
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.