Dr. Barry Herstik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Herstik works at FootDrx in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.