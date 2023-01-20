See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.

Dr. Hirsch works at Bch Specialty Center in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bch Specialty Center
    50 Wason Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-2270
  2. 2
    BMP Hospital Medicine BMC
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5437
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 2:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Facility was beautiful and every staff member was efficient, kind and thorough. I traveled 1.5 hours to come to this facility and I would do it again every time. Thank you for the amazing care!
    Anonymous — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457333726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns & Mass Genl Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wyler Chldns/U Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch works at Bch Specialty Center in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

