Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
1
Bch Specialty Center50 Wason Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-2270
2
BMP Hospital Medicine BMC759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5437Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Facility was beautiful and every staff member was efficient, kind and thorough. I traveled 1.5 hours to come to this facility and I would do it again every time. Thank you for the amazing care!
About Dr. Barry Hirsch, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457333726
Education & Certifications
- Chldns & Mass Genl Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Wyler Chldns/U Chicago
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
