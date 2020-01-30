Overview

Dr. Barry Hull, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Hull works at A New Start Medical Center in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Peachtree City, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

