Dr. Barry Izenstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Izenstein works at Endocrinology Associates in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.