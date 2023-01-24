Dr. Barry Jaffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Jaffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Jaffin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Westside Gastroenterology620 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 721-2600Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was courteous, efficient and friendly. Dr. Jaffin is friendly, expert in his field, and very professional. He explained everything completely, welcomed questions, and performed the procedure quickly and skillfully.
About Dr. Barry Jaffin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- Med Center Hospital Vt|Med Ctr Hosp Vt
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
