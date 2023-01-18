See All General Dentists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Barry Jason, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (285)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barry Jason, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Jason works at C.S.I. Dental in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Mount Vernon, NY and Maspeth, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    C.S.I. Dental
    1 Barstow Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1149
  2. 2
    C.S.I. Dental
    9 W Prospect Ave Ste 207, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 201-5599
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    C.S.I. Dental
    6531 52nd Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 201-5460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Fear of Pain Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Lumineers® Chevron Icon
MDI Mini Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snap-On-Smile® Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 285 ratings
    Patient Ratings (285)
    5 Star
    (252)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 18, 2023
    dr jason has been my dentist for a few years now. i went to him with a massive fear of the dentist and a lot of issues with my teeth. he has always been kind and very gentle with me, explained everything he was going to do, and did not judge me! i can't recommend him enough.
    Charlotte E. — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Barry Jason, DDS
    About Dr. Barry Jason, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043407588
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University College Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Dr. Barry Jason, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    285 patients have reviewed Dr. Jason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

