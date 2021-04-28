Overview

Dr. Barry Johns, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Johns works at Jones Center Diabetes Endocrine in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.