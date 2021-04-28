Dr. Barry Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Johns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Johns, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.
Locations
The Jones Center for Diabetes & Endocrine Wellness265 Sheraton Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 746-8626
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My yearly appointments with Dr. Johns are always a pleasure. He is a very nice and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Barry Johns, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
