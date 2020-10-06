Overview of Dr. Barry Kang, MD

Dr. Barry Kang, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kang works at The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Winter Garden, FL, Altamonte Springs, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.