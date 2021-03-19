Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barry Kaplan is a most excellent professional. I totally trust his judgment after my heart valve surgery a few years back. Do not hesitate. He is a truly efficient and caring doctor. The office is very well run. A+++
About Dr. Barry Kaplan, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bronx Muni Med Center
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
