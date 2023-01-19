Overview

Dr. Barry Katz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.