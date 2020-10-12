Overview

Dr. Barry Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates in Egg Harbor Township, NJ with other offices in Pomona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.