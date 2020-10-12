Dr. Barry Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates3205 Fire Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 407-1220
Pomona Office72 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Pomona, NJ 08240 Directions (609) 407-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Kind, thorough. Found 2 pre-cancerous polyps and explained everything.
About Dr. Barry Kaufman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1154499085
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
