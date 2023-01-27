Dr. Barry Kemler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kemler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Kemler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Kemler works at
Locations
-
1
New Britain - Kensington300 Kensington Ave Ste 1, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 224-6249
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw his PA for over a yr. (She’s got a big ego and not very nice- even vindictive) I saw Dr Kemler recently and was very impressed. He is a very nice, caring doctor. Very educated and really cares about your health. I will see him from now on, even if I have to wait. I highly recommend him. Great experience.
About Dr. Barry Kemler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1639177629
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University PA Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kemler works at
Dr. Kemler has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.