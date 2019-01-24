Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Kent, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Kent, MD
Dr. Barry Kent, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kent's Office Locations
Barry Kent MD PC3333 Henry Hudson Pkwy Ste 11, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 884-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Healthfirst
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Introduced to him during an emergent situation for my second grader daughter..she had an eraser lodged in her ear canal. It was difficult to remove since it was hard to grasp but he patiently kept trying, applying oil and even waiting 15 - 20 minutes between each attempt when my daughter began to fuss about the pain. He was patient and kind and thorough and competent. He proved to be an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Barry Kent, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1336295112
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
