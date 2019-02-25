See All Dermatologists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD

Dermatology
2.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Lamkin works at Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery
    3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-0555
  2. 2
    Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery
    3085 W Market St Ste 102, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 836-0201
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 25, 2019
    Dr Lamkin is a great listener and always answers my questions clearly. He has been able to fit me in to his schedule quickly if I need to get in ASAP, and never rushes my appointments. He has been helping me with my skin for a couple years now while being mindful of my current medical condition, medications, and concerns. He and his staff are very helpful and professional. Highly recommend. 5 Star.
    Nicole T in Akron , OH — Feb 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD
    About Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609842376
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Lamkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamkin works at Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lamkin’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

