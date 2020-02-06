Dr. Barry Laskoe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Laskoe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Laskoe, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
Advocate Heart Institute Dempster Street Ste 5251875 Dempster St Ste 525, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 294-5490
Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-6480
Northshore Medical Group650 W Lake Cook Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (947) 459-1160
Amg Lake Cook Internal Medicine214 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 459-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Dr. Laskoe takes care of my both parents. He is super knowledgeable and frienldy. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Barry Laskoe, DO
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760426217
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laskoe has seen patients for Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laskoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
