Dr. Barry Leader, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Leader, MD
Dr. Barry Leader, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with Lsu Eye Center
Dr. Leader's Office Locations
New Orleans Eye Specialists3901 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-0158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Orleans Eye Specialists3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-1988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LSU First
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Vantage Health Plan
- Wellcare of Louisiana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Leader and his staff. He is kind, gentle. does all the necessary test and spends quality time with each patient. You just don't find many doctors like Dr. Leader any more.
About Dr. Barry Leader, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1952341554
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
