Overview of Dr. Barry Lee, MD

Dr. Barry Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Carolina Urology Partners in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.