Dr. Barry Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Lee, MD
Dr. Barry Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Urology Partners631 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Extraordinary and courteous. Known for over 30 years through kidney stones, testicular surgery. Expert, efficient, helpful. More than Dr. Lee, he is “Barry” to me.
About Dr. Barry Lee, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023060068
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.