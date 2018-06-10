Dr. Barry Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Levin, MD
Dr. Barry Levin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Barry L. Levin MD131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 760, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 341-0060
-
2
Emerson Hospital Home Care Program310 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
He's all business and focused on the task at hand. Cold bedside manner but science based so I'm cool with it. Very thorough!
About Dr. Barry Levin, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1497773584
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Portuguese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.