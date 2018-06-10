Overview of Dr. Barry Levin, MD

Dr. Barry Levin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Barry L. Levin MD in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.