Dr. Barry Levine, MD
Dr. Barry Levine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Barry L Levine MD393 Vanadium Rd Ste 309, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 854-1340
- Cigna
Dr. Levine is an excellent listener. Treatment becomes a two-way dialogue once you demonstrate the self-awareness to verbalize your feelings. Dr.L does not give up on difficult to treat patients. I know this because I am one of them. Dr. Levine is often behind schedule. He spends the appropriate amount of time with each patient. People in crisis tend not to check their watches. Dr. Levine is WELL worth "the wait". Negative reviews? I doubt they ever showed for their followups....
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134114366
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
