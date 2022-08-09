Overview

Dr. Barry Levitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Levitt works at Conyers in Conyers, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.