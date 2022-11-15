Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Lieberman, MD
Dr. Barry Lieberman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Barry S Lieberman, MD9615 Brighton Way Ste 412, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-2284
I will forever be grateful to Dr. Lieberman. I was a patient over 25 years ago. I was in a very dark place and abusive circumstances. Dr. Lieberman helped me regain my sense of self and the power to overcome. He is a warm, wise, knowledgeable, down to earth, beautiful soul.
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Maimonides Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
