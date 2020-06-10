Dr. Barry Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Love, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Love, MD
Dr. Barry Love, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Love works at
Dr. Love's Office Locations
Annenberg Building1468 Madison Ave Ste 350, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Love is amazing, he has done surgery on both of my children. One for a PDA closure and the other an ASD closure. He explains things thoroughly so that you know exactly what is going to happen. He staff is incredible and make you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Barry Love, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Montreal Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Love using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love works at
Dr. Love has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Love speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
