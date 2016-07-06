Dr. Barry Lowy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Lowy, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Lowy, MD
Dr. Barry Lowy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lowy works at
Seitz Pediatrics Pl2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 150, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 419-9518
Seitz Pediatrics2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 214, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 734-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best ever. Professional, nice, friendly, very educational--- great with child and parents
About Dr. Barry Lowy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1689749723
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida at Shands
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Florida Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowy works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.