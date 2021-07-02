See All Neurologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD

Neurology
4.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD

Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Ludwig works at Barry I. Ludwig, MD in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ludwig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barry I. Ludwig, MD
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 508, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 387-4001
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2021
    I recently spent two weeks looking for a referral for a neurologist for my wife. Although I was given the name of a doctor close to where we live in Orange County, I chose Dr Ludwig, despite the much longer drive to LA. After meeting with him it became clear that seeing him was the best decision I could have made. Of significant importance to me was that his neurological experience and expertise was equally matched by his communication skills (not found in many other neurologists that I met with) and his obvious level of caring and concern. That was soon validated by his continued follow up and reaching out to us on his own via email and phone calls. That is extraordinary because he already knows that we need to continue to primarily see the local hospital neurologist for her overall care, and despite that, continues to ask for updates and test results. During a family medical crisis you end up with someone brilliant and caring...you just couldn't ask for more.
    A J Ciabattoni — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457379836
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Inst of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig works at Barry I. Ludwig, MD in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ludwig’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

