Overview of Dr. Barry Luskey, MD

Dr. Barry Luskey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Luskey works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Okatie, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.