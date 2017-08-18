Dr. Barry Mandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Mandell, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Mandell, MD
Dr. Barry Mandell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Mandell works at
Dr. Mandell's Office Locations
-
1
Mandell Retina Center PC397 Little Neck Rd Ste 250, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 227-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandell?
Wonderful Doctor & Staff To Match !
About Dr. Barry Mandell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1972587491
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Fairfax Hospital Georgetown University|Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell works at
Dr. Mandell has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.