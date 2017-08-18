Overview of Dr. Barry Mandell, MD

Dr. Barry Mandell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Mandell works at Mandell Retina Center PC, Virginia Beach VA in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.