Dr. Barry Mandell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Mandell, MD

Dr. Barry Mandell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Mandell works at Mandell Retina Center PC, Virginia Beach VA in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mandell Retina Center PC
    397 Little Neck Rd Ste 250, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 227-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2017
    Wonderful Doctor & Staff To Match !
    Tom Caine in Virginia Beach VA — Aug 18, 2017
    About Dr. Barry Mandell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972587491
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Fairfax Hospital Georgetown University|Inova Fairfax Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
