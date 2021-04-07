Overview

Dr. Barry Migicovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Migicovsky works at Gastro Health - Cooper City in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.