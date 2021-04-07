Dr. Barry Migicovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migicovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Migicovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Migicovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Migicovsky works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Cooper City11011 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 961-8400
-
2
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Migicovsky?
excellent!
About Dr. Barry Migicovsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316948797
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migicovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Migicovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Migicovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migicovsky works at
Dr. Migicovsky has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migicovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Migicovsky speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Migicovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migicovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Migicovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Migicovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.