Dr. Barry Miskin, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Miskin, MD

Dr. Barry Miskin, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO-NORTH AMERICAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Miskin works at Dr. Cober, Dr. Miskin and Dr. Zelnick - General Surgery in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Cober, Dr. Miskin and Dr. Zelnick - General Surgery
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Bldg 3000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 972-5703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Miskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538121298
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO-NORTH AMERICAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Primary Care
