Dr. Morguelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Morguelan, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Morguelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Morguelan works at
Locations
Barry A Morguelan MD500 N Garfield Ave Ste 307, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 572-7316
Barry A. Morguelan Inc.201 S Alvarado St Ste 602, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinarily gifted physician and leader in his fields. Attentive to the details, Dr. Morguelan always brings the most recent research to any questions I may have, and is definitively effective.
About Dr. Barry Morguelan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1225010663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morguelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morguelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morguelan speaks Armenian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morguelan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morguelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morguelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morguelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.