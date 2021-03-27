See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edmond, OK
Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD

Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their fellowship with Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine Fellowship Aspen, Colorado

Dr. Northcutt works at Oklahoma Sports Science and Orthopedics in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Northcutt's Office Locations

    Friday Clinic
    1616 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 340-4744
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Main Office
    9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 340-4744
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750352183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine Fellowship Aspen, Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Northcutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northcutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Northcutt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Northcutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Northcutt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northcutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Northcutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northcutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northcutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northcutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

