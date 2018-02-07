Overview

Dr. Barry Obadiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.