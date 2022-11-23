See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Barry Ogin, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.6 (29)
Map Pin Small Aurora, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Ogin, MD

Dr. Barry Ogin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Ogin works at Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora
    1390 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0497

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Healthop
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I have been experiencing back pain for a few years and more recently had an episode of sciatica. Dr. Ogin has been extremely proactive in making sure I receive the proper treatment to not only help relieve the pain I have, but help reduce future incidences of pain.
    KF — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Ogin, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053376905
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Ogin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogin works at Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ogin’s profile.

    Dr. Ogin has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.