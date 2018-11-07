Overview of Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD

Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Oswalt works at Fort Worth Vein Center in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.