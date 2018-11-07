See All General Surgeons in Southlake, TX
Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD

Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Oswalt works at Fort Worth Vein Center in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Oswalt's Office Locations

    2777 E Southlake Blvd Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 488-7511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Leg Swelling
Leg Venous Ulcer
Varicose Veins
Leg Swelling
Leg Venous Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 07, 2018
    One of the Most Positive Medical Offices and Staff that I have ever been around.
    Linc D in TX — Nov 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD
    About Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841253556
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    • University Texas Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University
    Board Certifications
    • Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oswalt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oswalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oswalt works at Fort Worth Vein Center in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Oswalt’s profile.

    Dr. Oswalt has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oswalt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswalt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswalt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oswalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oswalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

