Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Oswalt's Office Locations
Office2777 E Southlake Blvd Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 488-7511
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the Most Positive Medical Offices and Staff that I have ever been around.
About Dr. Barry Oswalt, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841253556
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Texas Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Christian University
- Phlebology
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswalt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswalt.
