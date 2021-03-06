Overview of Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD

Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pate Jr works at WNC ENT Head/Neck Surgeons in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.