Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD

Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Pate Jr works at WNC ENT Head/Neck Surgeons in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pate Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    W.n.c. Ear Nose Throat Head and Neck Surgeons PA
    285 MCDOWELL ST, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-1853
  2. 2
    Mission Children's Specialists
    5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 252-1853

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr.Pate's office got me a quick appointment when I explained problem. Dr. Pate listens carefully and is very nice. He reassured me it was not serious and what might have caused the issue. He encouraged me to have no hesitation in coming in again if anything changed. I was confident with his care.
    Tere — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD
    About Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811079056
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Pate Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pate Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pate Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pate Jr works at WNC ENT Head/Neck Surgeons in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pate Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Pate Jr has seen patients for Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pate Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

