Dr. Barry Pernikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pernikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Pernikoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Pernikoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Pernikoff works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists P.C.200 S River St, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 821-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pernikoff?
Caring doctor
About Dr. Barry Pernikoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1609844646
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pernikoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pernikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pernikoff works at
Dr. Pernikoff has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pernikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pernikoff speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pernikoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.