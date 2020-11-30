Overview

Dr. Barry Peskin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Peskin works at Center for Spine Health in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Weston, FL, Parkland, FL and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.