Dr. Barry Pevner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Pevner, MD

Dr. Barry Pevner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of PA|Medical College of Pennsylvania & Hospital and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Pevner works at BARRY C PEVNER in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pevner's Office Locations

    Pembroke Pines Office
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 303, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Pevner addressed all of my questions and was very professional. The office is small but it is run quietly and efficiently. I could tell that Dr Pevner and Pilar had been working together for a long time which they have. I appreciated that they respected my time and handled minor exchanges by email. Good Primary Care office and recommended.
    Sammar Fatima — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Pevner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184700940
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Monmouth Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA|Medical College of Pennsylvania &amp; Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Pevner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pevner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pevner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pevner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pevner works at BARRY C PEVNER in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pevner’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Pevner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pevner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pevner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pevner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

