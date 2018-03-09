Dr. Barry Pinchoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinchoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Pinchoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Pinchoff, MD
Dr. Barry Pinchoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Exophoria and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinchoff's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-0410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pinchoff and his staff were amazing with my very anxious 7 year old. There is a free valet so parking was not a concern. The receptionist was friendly and reassuring. We actually got seen early which was refreshing. The doctor was kind and treated my son just a 7 year old should be treated. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Barry Pinchoff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1265524805
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinchoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinchoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinchoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinchoff has seen patients for Heterophoria, Exophoria and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinchoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinchoff speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinchoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinchoff.
