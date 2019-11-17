Dr. Barry Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Pollack, MD
Dr. Barry Pollack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Pollack works at
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery Associates of Jackson County19550 E 39th St S Ste 105, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?
Dr. Pollack was very personable, and asked lots of questions and had me do different physical activities to try to pinpoint the source of my problems.
About Dr. Barry Pollack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053374835
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack works at
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.