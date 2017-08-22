See All Neurosurgeons in Enid, OK
Dr. Barry Pollard, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Pollard, MD

Dr. Barry Pollard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    102 S Van Buren St, Enid, OK 73703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 242-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 22, 2017
    After so many years of pain, I am finally pain free. Dr. Pollard made me feel very comfortable, gave me all the information I needed to help me to make the right decision for my health. When you are a competent surgeon and spend sufficient time with lots of patients you may have to wait to get in for your appointment - but the wait is worth it.
    Stillwater, OK — Aug 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Pollard, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720098023
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollard has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

