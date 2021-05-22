Dr. Barry Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Press, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Press, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Barry Press, M.D.2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 103, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Press is a true physician: knowledgeable and skillful, but also compassionate and caring. Very few doctors in the world have these qualities. I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Barry Press, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457303646
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Plastic Surgery
