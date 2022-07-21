Overview of Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD

Dr. Barry Prestridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Prestridge works at Head & Neck Surgical Associates in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.